UPDATE 1-Insurer Mapfre's profit falls 14% as pandemic hits business

(Adds detail, quote)

MADRID, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Spanish insurer Mapfre on Thursday reported a 14% drop in net profit last year, hit by business restrictions aimed at curbing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mapfre’s net profit fell to 527 million euros ($639 million) last year from 609 million euros in 2019 as overall premiums fell 11% to 20.5 billion euros.

Analysts had on average expected profit of 612 million euros in a poll by Refinitiv.

“As a consequence of the lockdown of population, the hiring of new insurance fell, which led to a reduction of premiums,” Mapfre said.

The Spanish insurer said the pandemic hit car insurance, life cover and savings as well as travel insurance, though demand for health cover increased.

The company also it had to pay more than 367 million euros in claims last year, mainly at its resinsurance and health insurance divisions.

Mapfre’s board plans to ask shareholders to approve a dividend cut of almost 50% to 7.50 euro cents out of 2020 results, down from 14.5 euro cents a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8245 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by Hugh Lawson and David Goodman )