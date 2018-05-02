Maple Leaf Foods posts about 7 percent fall in profit

May 2 (Reuters) - Canadian meat packaging company Maple Leaf Foods reported about a 7 percent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by temporary supply interruptions for fresh pork.

The company’s net earnings fell to C$27.9 million ($21.74 million), or 22 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$30.1 million, or 22 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Maple Leaf, one of Canada’s biggest pork processors, said sales rose to C$817.5 million from C$811.2 million.