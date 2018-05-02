FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 12:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Maple Leaf Foods posts about 7 percent fall in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Canadian meat packaging company Maple Leaf Foods reported about a 7 percent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by temporary supply interruptions for fresh pork.

The company’s net earnings fell to C$27.9 million ($21.74 million), or 22 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$30.1 million, or 22 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Maple Leaf, one of Canada’s biggest pork processors, said sales rose to C$817.5 million from C$811.2 million.

$1 = 1.2832 Canadian dollars Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

