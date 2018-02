Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canadian meat packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc’s quarterly profit fell 22.4 percent as costs rose.

Net earnings fell to C$59.1 million, or 45 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, from C$76.2 million, or 56 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose to C$876.8 million from C$828.2 million. (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)