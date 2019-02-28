Agriculture
February 28, 2019 / 11:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Maple Leaf quarterly profit plunges on restructuring charge

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Canadian packaged meat producer Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported an 80 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by a C$40.7 million ($30.9 million) restructuring charge.

The packaged meat producer’s net earnings slumped to C$11.9 million , or 10 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$59.1 million, or 45 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to C$893.9 million from C$876.8 million. ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below