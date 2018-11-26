Company News
November 26, 2018 / 10:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Maple Leaf Foods to build C$660 mln poultry facility in Ontario

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s Maple Leaf Foods Inc said on Monday it plans to build a C$660 million ($498 million) poultry processing plant in Ontario with investment also from the Canadian government. Funding for the facility includes an investment of about C$605.5 million from Maple Leaf, C$34.5 million from the Government of Ontario and a C$20 million investment from the Government of Canada, the company said. Maple leaf said the project is expected to be accretive to earnings starting in 2022.

$1 = 1.3257 Canadian dollars Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.