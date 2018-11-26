Maple Leaf Foods to build C$660 mln poultry facility in Ontario

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s Maple Leaf Foods Inc said on Monday it plans to build a C$660 million ($498 million) poultry processing plant in Ontario with investment also from the Canadian government. Funding for the facility includes an investment of about C$605.5 million from Maple Leaf, C$34.5 million from the Government of Ontario and a C$20 million investment from the Government of Canada, the company said. Maple leaf said the project is expected to be accretive to earnings starting in 2022.

$1 = 1.3257 Canadian dollars Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber