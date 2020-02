Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australian investment bank Macquarie Group said on Tuesday profit contribution of its funds management business in the third quarter was higher than a year earlier.

In a limited quarterly update, Macquarie said nine-month earnings from its funds management business, which contributes more than a third to its profit, rose on increased base and performance fees. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)