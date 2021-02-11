Marathon Oil confirms layoffs amid ongoing cost cuts

Feb 11 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Marathon Oil Corp has laid off employees and cut its U.S. organizational footprint, a company spokeswoman told Reuters, days after it reduced salaries for top executives and board members.

The company did not disclose how many employees were impacted by the layoffs.

It had about 2,000 full-time employees at the end of 2019, the latest available employment figures. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)