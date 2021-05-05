Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Oil and Gas

Marathon Oil posts first quarterly profit since pandemic outbreak

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Marathon Oil Corp on Wednesday posted its first adjusted quarterly profit since the pandemic outbreak, as a rebound in fuel demand from pandemic lows boosted crude prices.

The Houston-based producer said adjusted income stood at $166 million, or 21 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $98 million, or 12 cents per share, in the fourth.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

