Marathon Oil posts first quarterly profit since pandemic outbreak

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Marathon Oil Corp on Wednesday posted its first adjusted quarterly profit since the pandemic outbreak, as a rebound in fuel demand from pandemic lows boosted crude prices.

The Houston-based producer said adjusted income stood at $166 million, or 21 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $98 million, or 12 cents per share, in the fourth.