Nov 7 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Marathon Oil Corp reported a third-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by higher oil production and rising crude prices.

The company’s profit was $254 million, or 30 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net loss of $599 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total production rose to 419,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 371,000 boe/d. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)