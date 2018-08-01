FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 1, 2018 / 8:41 PM / in 38 minutes

Marathon Oil posts quarterly profit on higher production, oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) Aug 1 - U.S. oil producer Marathon Oil Corp on Wednesday reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by higher production and rising crude prices.

The company reported a net income of $96 million, or 11 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a net loss of $139 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Production rose to 419,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 349,000 boepd. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.