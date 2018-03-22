FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 7:53 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Marathon Petroleum unit to pay $335,000 fine for pipeline spill -U.S. EPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - Marathon Pipe Line, unit of Marathon Petroleum Corp, has agreed to pay $335,000 in federal, state and civil penalties to resolve Clean Water Act violations stemming from a 2016 spill in the Wabash River, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday.

Marathon released more than 35,800 gallons of ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel to the Wabash River near Crawleyville, Indiana, when one of its pipelines failed, EPA said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
