Marathon Petroleum unit to pay $335,000 fine for pipeline spill -U.S. EPA

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - Marathon Pipe Line, unit of Marathon Petroleum Corp, has agreed to pay $335,000 in federal, state and civil penalties to resolve Clean Water Act violations stemming from a 2016 spill in the Wabash River, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday.

Marathon released more than 35,800 gallons of ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel to the Wabash River near Crawleyville, Indiana, when one of its pipelines failed, EPA said in a statement.