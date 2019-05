May 8 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday it would combine its midstream units MPLX LP and Andeavor Logistics LP in a $9 billion deal.

Under the terms of the agreement, Andeavor public unitholders will receive 1.135 of MPLX common units for every common unit.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)