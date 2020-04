April 22 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday it would book goodwill impairment charges totaling $7.3 billion to $7.8 billion in the first quarter resulting from a sharp fall in oil prices.

In a regulatory filing www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1510295/000151029520000042/mpc8-k41720.htm, the refiner also said it expects to report a loss of $25 million to $250 million for the quarter ended March 31. (Reporting by Taru Jain; Editing by Maju Samuel)