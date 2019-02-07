Marathon Petroleum quarterly profit halves

Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp on Thursday posted a 53 percent fall in quarterly profit compared with a year earlier, when it recorded a $1.5 billion gain related to the U.S. tax overhaul.

Net income attributable to Marathon fell to $951 million, or $1.38 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.02 billion, or $4.13 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $32.54 billion from $21.24 billion. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)