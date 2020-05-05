Marathon Petroleum takes $12.4 bln impairment hit as virus destroys fuel demand

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp on Tuesday reported a loss in the first quarter on $12.4 billion in impairment charges, as widespread lockdowns to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic pummeled demand for oil and gas.

Net loss attributable for the largest U.S. oil refiner stood at $9.2 billion, or $14.25 per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with loss of $7 million, or 1 cent per share, in the year earlier. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)