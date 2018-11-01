Refiner Marathon Petroleum posts 18 pct fall in profit

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Refiner Marathon Petroleum posted an 18 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher operating costs.

Total costs and expenses rose 22 percent to $21.73 billion.

Net income attributable to Marathon Petroleum fell to $737 million, or $1.62 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $903 million, or $1.77 per share, a year earlier.

The largest U.S. refiner by capacity said revenues and other income rose to $23.13 billion from $19.39 billion.