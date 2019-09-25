Funds News
September 25, 2019 / 12:53 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Elliott renews demand for split up of Marathon Petroleum

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Elliott Management on Wednesday called for Marathon Petroleum Corp to split into three independent companies, three years after the activist investor demanded the refiner to undertake a strategic review and spin off its main businesses.

Elliott, holding an economic interest of about 2.5% in Marathon, said its renewed demand follows earlier promises of improvement by Marathon which the company has failed to deliver on. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

