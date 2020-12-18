Marathon St. Paul Park refinery workers authorize potential strike

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Nearly 200 refinery workers represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in St. Paul Park, Minnesota, voted last week to authorize a strike if they cannot reach an agreement with Marathon Petroleum on a new contract by the end of 2020, the union said on Thursday.

A strike could affect operations at Marathon’s 102,000 barrel-per-day refinery in St. Paul Park, as well as fuel supply for regional Speedway and Marathon convenience and service stations in the Midwestern United States.

The union plans to hold a call with analysts and investors about the impact of a potential strike on Friday.

Marathon has not returned a request for comment. (Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Dan Grebler)