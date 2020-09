Sept 29 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp, the largest U.S. oil refiner, said bit.ly/3cM8d5Y it would cut about 2,050 jobs, or 12% of its workforce, at its U.S. operations, excluding its Speedway operation, as the COVID-19 pandemic crushed global demand for motor fuels.

