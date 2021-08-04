Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Oil and Gas

Marathon Petroleum posts first adjusted profit since pandemic on fuel demand

By Reuters Staff

Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp on Wednesday posted its first adjusted quarterly profit since the pandemic, boosted by a rebound in fuel demand.

Adjusted net earnings for the largest U.S. oil refiner stood at $437 million, or 67 cents per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of $132 million, or 20 cents per share, in the first quarter.

Reporting by Arathy Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

