Marathon Petroleum reports Q3 loss as COVID-19 dents fuel demand

Nov 2(Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp reported a quarterly loss on Monday after the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed fuel demand and as the U.S. refiner took $525 million in charges.

Findlay, Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum said net loss attributable to the company stood at $1.02 billion, or $1.57 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to a profit $1.1 billion, or $1.66 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)