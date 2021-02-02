U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum's fourth-quarter loss narrows

Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp’s losses narrowed in the fourth quarter from the third, helped by a slight recovery in fuel demand on the back of easing COVID-19 restrictions and lower costs

Findlay, Ohio-based Marathon said on Tuesday adjusted net loss narrowed to $608 million, or 94 cents per share, in the quarter ended December, from $649 million, or $1 per share, in the third quarter. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)