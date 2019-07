A Minnesota crude-oil refinery violated U.S. labor law by disciplining a union steward who refused to deviate from a newly drafted safety protocol, a federal appeals court held on Monday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court affirmed the National Labor Relations Board’s findings against Western Refining, which was acquired last year by Marathon Petroleum Corp, in complaints filed by Teamster steward Richard Topor.

