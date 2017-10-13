FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss helicopter maker plans $154 mln capital increase -source
October 13, 2017

Swiss helicopter maker plans $154 mln capital increase -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Marenco Swiss Helicopter plans to raise 150 million Swiss francs ($154 million) in fresh capital as it gears up to deliver its carbon-fibre aircraft to customers starting in 2019, a source familiar with the transaction said.

The helicopter maker wants a share of the single-engine light helicopter market served by Airbus, Textron’s Bell Helicopter, Lockheed-Martin’s Sikorsky and Italy’s Leonardo.

Rothschild is advising Marenco, the source said. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Joshua Franklin)

