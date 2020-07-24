Marex Spectron hires Thomas Texier to head its clearing business

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Marex Spectron has hired Thomas Texier to accelerate the expansion of the clearing services it offers to clients, the commodities broker said on Friday.

Texier, who was previously Managing Director for R.J. O’Brien’s London business, joined Marex on July 20 and is based in London. He will be responsible for expanding and overseeing the day-to-day operations of Marex Clearing Services globally.

“Building our global clearing services business has been a high strategic priority and is a fast-growing part of our franchise,” said Marex Spectron’s chief executive Ian Lowitt. (Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Mark Potter)