LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Commodities broker Marex Spectron said on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire Dublin-based Energy Broking Ireland Ltd (EBI), in a deal expected to be completed in February.

EBI will add to Marex Spectron’s existing energy business and teams based in London, New York, Houston, Connecticut, Calgary and Singapore, Marex said in a statement. (Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Susan Fenton)