Marex Spectron brokers first Irish power deal

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) -

* Commodities brokerage Marex Spectron said on Friday it has brokered its first Irish power deal with a settlement date of September.

* The firm acquired Energy Broking Ireland earlier this year which has enabled it to add Irish gas and power to its product offering.

* Marex Spectron is offering the broking of Irish power contracts which range from day-ahead to yearly contracts to 2021. Currently, it is seeing the most activity in the two front months and the two front quarters, the firm said. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Jan Harvey)