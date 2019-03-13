MOVES-Broker Marex Spectron appoints Carla Stent as chair

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Commodities broker Marex Spectron has appointed Carla Stent as chair of its group board, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Stent, who has served on the Marex board for four years, takes over from Simon Heale, who stood down in December.

She is also on the board of Post Office Ltd and JP Morgan Elect, a unit of JP Morgan Asset Management. Stent was previously chief operating officer at Virgin Group and was an executive at Barclays Bank.