Brazil's Marfrig expects to sell U.S. unit Keystone over the next few weeks

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA expects to close the sale of its U.S. chicken processing unit Keystone Foods over the next few weeks, executives told journalists on Wednesday.

Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Miron said that company executives are discussing the deal in the U.S. this week. “We can close the deal any moment”, Miron said.

Tyson Foods entered into exclusive talks to buy Keystone, a leading supplier of nuggets to fast food chain McDonald’s Corp, in late July, Reuters reported, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)