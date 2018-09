SAO PAULO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Marfrig Global Foods SA , Brazil’s second largest meatpacker, said in a securities filing on Monday it tapped former Chief Financial Officer Jose Eduardo de Oliveira Miron as its new chief executive officer, replacing Martin Secco Arias.

The company also announced Marco Antonio Spada as its new chief financial officer, replacing Miron, who led the sale of Keystone Foods LLC to Tyson Foods Inc in August. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler)