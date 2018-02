Feb 6 (Reuters) - French spirits producer Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits said on Tuesday it expects to report an annual loss hurt by weak performance in Poland.

It expects a loss in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of about 6.5 million euros ($8.05 million).

Sales fell 14.1 percent to 104.9 million euros.

In Poland, fourth quarter net sales plunged 74.4 percent to 6.1 million euros.