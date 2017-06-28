FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10th Circuit tosses Colorado credit union's bid for marijuana banking
June 28, 2017 / 10:54 PM / 2 months ago

10th Circuit tosses Colorado credit union's bid for marijuana banking

Lindsey Kortyka

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court tossed a lawsuit filed by a Colorado credit union seeking access to the U.S. banking system so it can serve the state's growing legal marijuana industry.

In a decision on Tuesday, a divided three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Fourth Corner Credit Union's lawsuit asking a court to order the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City to give it a master account, which it needs to process electronic transactions and be able to operate, should be dismissed. But the panel said the Denver-based credit union could refile its lawsuit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2t2tOjC

