10th Circuit tosses Colorado credit union's bid for marijuana banking

A federal appeals court tossed a lawsuit filed by a Colorado credit union seeking access to the U.S. banking system so it can serve the state's growing legal marijuana industry.

In a decision on Tuesday, a divided three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Fourth Corner Credit Union's lawsuit asking a court to order the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City to give it a master account, which it needs to process electronic transactions and be able to operate, should be dismissed. But the panel said the Denver-based credit union could refile its lawsuit.

