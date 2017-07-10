FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2017 / 10:09 AM / a month ago

Marine Harvest: 82 pct of "Donut" fish farm development licenses rejected

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa:

* The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries has rejected applications from Marine Harvest for development fish farming licenses equivalent to 5,140 tonnes of biomass of salmon

* Applications for 1,100 tonnes of the so-called "Marine Donut" concept will be processed further, it added

* In total, Marine Harvest had applied for 8 development license for it's Donut concept, each holding 780 tonnes of biomass of salmon

* Development licenses are an effort to spur long-term growth in the Norwegian salmon business and prevent the spread of sea lice, a parasite, which today hampers growth

* On June 2 the Directorate of Fisheries granted four development licenses in relation to the Marine Harvest "Egg concept", while 10 were rejected Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

