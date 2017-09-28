FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marine Harvest CEO sees more consolidation in fish farming sector
September 28, 2017 / 1:12 PM / in 21 days

Marine Harvest CEO sees more consolidation in fish farming sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - ** Alf-Helge Aarskog, the CEO of Marine Harvest, the world’s largest fish farmer, expects more consolidation in the sector, he told an industry conference on Thursday ** Says the fish farming sector needs to become more industrialised and to make large investments if its wants to reach a 2030 value target of 200 billion Norwegian crowns ($25.15 billion), compared with 60 billion crowns in 2016

** Says growth must be sustainable, and needs to include control over sea lice

** Norway, which is the world’s biggest salmon producer, has had no growth in output since 2012 due to sea lice and other health problems in the industry

** Aarskog says has a vision for zero sea lice and zero escape of fish from farms

** Says we need a new road map, including how to counter sea lice and tariff on sea lice

** Says Marine Harvest is working towards having sea-lice-free farms by 2027 ($1 = 7.9532 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

