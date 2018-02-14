FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 9:41 AM / Updated 7 hours ago

Marine Harvest says demand for salmon rises as prices drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 14 (Reuters) -

** Marine Harvest says salmon demand is picking up due to lower prices

** Average salmon price from Norway fell by 26.2 pct to NOK 49.26 per kilo in Q4 2017 compared to Q4 2016, due to global supply growth of 16 pct

** CEO Alf-Helge Aarskog: “We are not giving any guidance on prices but what we have seen is that January has higher prices than December. That is a positive sign.”

** Aarskog: “Supply growth is still high but the market is working. When prices drop then people start buying more fish and demand is growing.”

** Aarskog: “We have seen 20 percent demand growth in France and Germany for fresh fish, as a response to the price drop.” (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

