February 14, 2018 / 5:46 AM / in 11 hours

Salmon farmer Marine Harvest's Q4 dividend lags, plans cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s largest fish farmer, set a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter dividend on Wednesday and launched a programme to cut costs by 50 million euros ($61.89 million).

The company plans to pay a quarterly dividend of 2.60 Norwegian crowns per share, compared with 3.40 in the third quarter, while analysts in a Reuters poll on average had expected a payout of 2.92 crowns. ($1 = 0.8079 euros) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Joachim Dagenborg)

