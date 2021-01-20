IN BRIEF: Beleaguered U.S. yacht captain’s UK insurance defense not watertight – 1st Circ

A common-law principle that imposes a duty of “utmost good faith” on boat owners when seeking maritime insurance remains applicable even though it was derived from a British law that has since been abandoned, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Tuesday. The decision affirms a federal judge in Puerto Rico’s ruling for QBE Seguros, which claimed that the policy it issued on a yacht owned by Carlos Morales-Vázquez was void because his 2014 insurance application failed to disclose that he had run a different yacht aground in 2010. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3iuVabN