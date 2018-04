April 30 (Reuters) - Specialist insurer Markel International, a unit of U.S.-based Markel Corp, appointed Debbie O’Sullivan as senior yacht underwriter in its marine team.

O’Sullivan’s role will focus on writing larger U.S. yachts with values typically between $2 million and $25 million.

She will be based in New Jersey. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)