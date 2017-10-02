FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Markel appoints subsea equipment and hull and war underwriters
#Market News
October 2, 2017 / 9:36 AM / 18 days ago

MOVES-Markel appoints subsea equipment and hull and war underwriters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - London-based specialist insurer Markel International has appointed Trevor McAuley as subsea equipment underwriter and Katie Costello as hull and war underwriter in its marine, energy and property business.

McAuley has over 23 years of market experience, most recently with Tokio Marine Kiln, where he focused on subsea.

Based in Glasgow, McAuley will develop Markel’s marine equipment business in Scotland and will report to senior underwriter Andy Lane in London.

Costello joins from Axa, where she has been underwriting since 2013.

Costello’s role will be to strengthen Markel’s offering across a wide range of hull and war business, including all aspects of its blue and brown water hull account. She will report to senior underwriter Dan McCarthy. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
