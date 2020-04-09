Market disruption creates ‘print and sprint’ CLOs

LONDON, April 9 (LPC) - A number of CLO managers are printing short dated CLOs to take account of current market disruption caused by Covid-19 and buy bargain trades in the secondary loan market following a massive sell-off in loan pricing.

Oaktree and Permira are marketing CLOs in Europe totalling around €375m and €300m, respectively with a focus on ramping up a pool of leveraged loans in a short period of time via the secondary loan market, banking sources said.

The so-called ‘print and sprint’ deals differ to typical CLOs which spend months ramping up warehouse portfolios from both the primary and secondary loan markets.

With no primary issuance due to the coronavirus, managers have been forced to adapt CLO structures and buying habits.

In addition, these deals have shorter one-year non-call periods rather than two-years, while the re-investment period is around one to two-years instead of the five-year periods typically seen on CLOs.

“These are opportunistic transactions because prices in the secondary loan market are depressed at the moment,” a debt fund manager said.

The average prices of European leveraged loans in the secondary market fell to under 80% of face value in March — lows not seen since 2009 — before clawing back some ground to 87.48 on April 7, according to Refinitiv LPC data.

In the US last week, Blackstone/GSO sold a US$476.7m ‘print and sprint’ CLO, while Palmer Square is looking to raise around US$200m for a similar-type CLO, sources said.

Executing this short term strategy will be easier for US managers than European managers, because the US is a much larger, more liquid market, several bankers and fund managers noted.

“The US market is a different ball game. The secondary market is more active and liquid,” said Alexander Ohl, head of structured credit at Union Investment in Germany.

US secondary loan trading volume was US$742.29bn in 2019, compared to just US$78.5bn in Europe during the same period, LPC data showed.

SHORT TURNAROUND

However, the short-dated CLOs aren’t fitting every investor’s appetite.

“The static deals aren’t necessarily what we look for to tackle current challenges,” Andrew Lennox, ABS portfolio manager International at Federated Hermes said. “We prefer managers who actively manage their portfolios and know how to manage loans during the tough times.”

“The whole point of CLOs is to give managers flexibility with long term funding to back the right horses and do ongoing due diligence,” Stephane Michel, senior portfolio manager International at Federated Hermes added.

In addition, a pickup in the secondary CLO market which offers an attractive discount and yield on existing CLO vehicles themselves could dampen the demand for new CLOs.

“Most secondary offers in different CLO tranches now are at least 95% of face value,” said the debt fund manager. “It’s better off to buy in secondary.”

As such, the CLO market has been largely shut since mid-March when lockdown measures started being imposed across Europe and the US.

Year-to-date European CLO volume was down 28% to €5.8bn on the same period last year, while the US market dropped 53% to US$15.2bn, according to Refinitiv LPC. (Editing by Claire Ruckin and Christopher Mangham)