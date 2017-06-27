FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Kaisa back above par, as market absorbs HY supply
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 27, 2017 / 9:37 AM / 2 months ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Kaisa back above par, as market absorbs HY supply

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 27 (IFR) - The Asian credit market showed signs of recovering from the huge supply in China high-yield property bonds that priced last week.

"Evergrande is unchanged, but Kaisa is better," said a credit trader. "Market conditions are pretty good, but not bullish."

Evergrande's 2025 bonds were quoted at a cash price of 98.375, having priced at par last week, while Kaisa Group's new long-dated bonds were seen around 101.75-102.00. Shimao Property's new 2022s were unchanged at a cash price of 100.375.

Baidu's 2022 bonds tightened 3bp in spread terms to 122bp over Treasuries, after it mandated banks for a proposed US dollar bond offering.

Meanwhile, Swire Pacific's 2022 bonds widened 2bp to Treasuries plus 92bp as it started marketing a new 7-year benchmark dollar issue.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade CDS index was flat at 84bp/85bp, with Chinese sovereign 5-year CDS quoted at 67bp.

Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.