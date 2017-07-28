ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit flat, while new issues hold up

HONG KONG, July 28 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were steady on Friday with two new issues holding up well in the secondary market.

"We saw little movement in the investment-grade space today, following strong inflows yesterday. Most of the names stayed where they were yesterday," said an IG credit trader.

The iTraxx Asia IG index was marginally tighter at 82/83bp.

Two bonds priced yesterday outperformed. Indian power producer Azure Power Global's new 5.25-year non-call three senior US dollar Green bonds traded up 30 cents, while, Chinese steelmaker Shougang Group's new three-year euro-denominated bonds were up about 40 cents at 100.26 in cash price.

China Development Bank Financial Leasing's two-tranche US dollar offering, launched earlier this week, had mixed showing, with its new 2020s seen 1bp tighter and its new 2022s trading slightly below water.

Industrial Bank of Korea's US$300m new AT1s were bid around 100.25 in cash price.

In the high-yield sector, Chinese property developer Powerlong Real Estate's 5.95% 2020s, priced at 99.1910 earlier this month, turned weaker.

The notes were bid at 98.4 this afternoon after the company announced a plan today to reopen the 5.95% three-year US dollar notes.

The size of Powerlong's potential tap will be up to US$100m, according to S&P.