ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asia credits firm as geopolitical tensions ease

HONG KONG, Aug 15 (IFR) - Asian credits were firm on Tuesday, following rallies in regional stock markets on easing geopolitical tensions between North Korea and the US.

Investment-grade credits, in general, were 1bp-2bp tighter with bonds of Chinese state-owned enterprises and technology companies traded more actively, according to a Hong Kong-based trader.

"Risk appetite has recovered somewhat after the North Korean leader signalled that he would delay plans to fire missiles to an area near Guam," the trader said, adding that geopolitics will continue to be the market focus in the near term.

The iTraxx Asia IG index tightened marginally to 83.375bp/84.375bp.

Noble Group's bonds were flat, though both Moody's & S&P last night downgraded the commodity trader's ratings, citing increased default risks within the next several quarters.

Noble's 6.75% 2020s were bid at 39.875 and its 8.75% 2022s were bid at 39.50, already at distressed levels for some time.

Research firm CreditSights expects a distressed exchange of unsecured bonds into new secured notes for a significant haircut to principal (40%-50%) to be Noble management's next move.

Reliance Communications' 6.50% 2020s gained 0.525 points to be bid at 53.4 as the Indian mobile carrier received approval from India's law tribunal to proceed with the planned asset sales and merger.

The asset sales are key to avoid an immediate default on its debt.

Chinese property developer Greenland Holding Group's 4.85% 2020s, priced last week, continued to see buying interest and rose a further 0.1 points to bid at 100.60.

Cifi Holdings' 7.75% 2020s were flat at 106.5 bid, while its 5.50% 2022s fell 0.1 points to bid at 101.391.

The Chinese property developer is marketing senior US dollar perpetual non-call five securities today at initial price guidance in the 6% area.