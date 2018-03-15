ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits steady on improved market sentiment

SINGAPORE, March 15 (IFR) - This report will be discontinued from March 15, 2018. For queries, please email vidya.ranganathan@thomsonreuters.com

Asian credits were steady today as market sentiment stabilized in the region after yesterday’s nervous close on Wall Street.

Equity markets recouped earlier losses as the Hang Seng Index gained 0.3% and the Nikkei closed 0.1% higher.

Asian credit spreads tightened slightly after opening 1bp wider in the morning. The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade CDS index was flat in the afternoon at 65bp/66bp.

An upgrade in Yanlord Land Group’s credit rating saw a 25-cent bounce in its bonds, said high-yield traders, although there was limited buying interest.

S&P yesterday raised Yanlord’s corporate rating to BB, with a stable outlook, from BB- on the back of its strong financial position for the next two to three years. The Yanlord 2022s were quoted at 100.30/100.60.

The China Aoyuan notes were unchanged with the 5.375% 2022s indicated at 92.75/93.25, despite growing concerns over its surging debt and deteriorating credit metrics.

Lucror Analytics said the company’s contracted sales surged 78% year on year to over Rmb45bn, but its expansion plans had pushed bank borrowings more than 4x higher in 2017.

The advances Noble Group made in its debt restructuring continued to support its bonds. The 2022s were at 53.25/54.00 after rallying from yesterday’s 52.55.

In high-grade bonds, ChemChina’s recent jumbo notes were a touch wider. The 4.125% 2021s were quoted at 171.6bp/168.5bp over US Treasuries, about 4bp wider than yesterday, while the 5.125% 2028s were out about 3bp at 224bp/221bp.

The 4.625% 2023s however were more stable, remaining unchanged at 184.5bp/182bp.