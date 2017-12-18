FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Financials
December 18, 2017 / 9:50 AM / a day ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: CDS index at 52-week tight

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 18 (IFR) - Activity was muted in Asian credit trading, but sentiment still held up with the region’s CDS reaching new tights.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade CDS index reached a 52-week tight at 69bp/70bp, according to Thomson Reuters data.

A credit analyst said investors drove the index tighter after unwinding shorts, but the levels also reflected constructive appetite for Asian credit.

High-yielding perpetuals such as Postal Savings Bank of China’s 4.5% AT1s and Li & Fung’s US$650m 5.25% saw two-way flow from real money and private banks, although prices remained unchanged at cash price bids of 98.35 and 92.875 respectively, according to Thomson Reuters data.

However, Li & Fung’s 6% perps were down more than half a point to 100.38.

Indika Energy’s bonds rose slightly amid a quiet backdrop for high-yield paper. The Indonesian coal producer’s 5.875% 2024s were bid almost half a point higher from last week at 100.25/101.25.

Reliance Industries’ US$800m 3.667% 2027s, the tightest 10-year US dollar bond from India’s corporate sector at the time of pricing in November, dropped two-tenths of a point to 98.95/99.36, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.