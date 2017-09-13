FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit firmer as Sino-Ocean performs
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 13, 2017 / 8:10 AM / a month ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit firmer as Sino-Ocean performs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 13 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were firmer on Wednesday supported by healthy inflows. New issues attracted most attention with Chinese property developer Sino-Ocean Group’s notes among the strongest performers.

“The market remained constructive and the liquidity level was good, supporting active primary deals,” said a Hong Kong-based credit trader.

He noted that most of the Chinese deals were priced rather tightly this week, especially Bank of Qingdao’s Additional Tier 1 securities.

“Relying on strong support from relationship investors, the bank priced the deal very aggressively,” he said.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index was 1bp tighter at 75bp/76bp.

ABC International’s 2020s gained about ten cents.

Bank of Qingdao’s unrated AT1 were seen slightly above par, mainly shored up by Chinese bidders. The lender printed the perpetual non-call five notes at par to yield 5.5% on Tuesday, raising US$1.203bn.

Sino-Ocean Group Holding’s perpetual non-call five securities rallied about a quarter of a point to 99.80 in cash price on demand from private bank accounts, according to traders.

Hyundai Capital Services’ 3.0% 2022s were spotted 1bp tighter and its 2027s 3bp tighter.

Reporting by Ina Zhou; Editing by Vincent Baby

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.