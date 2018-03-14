ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit weaker, new issues mixed

(This report will be discontinued from March 15, 2018. For queries, please email vidya.ranganathan@thomsonreuters.com)

HONG KONG, March 14 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were weaker on Wednesday in line with a sluggish performance in regional stock market after reports that the US may impose new tariffs on Chinese imports.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4% at the time of writing and China’s SSE Composite index closed down 0.57%.

In credit markets, traders noted that flows were concentrated in the investment-grade sector, with Chinese IG names generally seen 2bp-3bp wider.

Some primary deals from Chinese issuers were put on hold. “Given the supply concerns, investors were asking for increasingly bigger new-issue premiums.

Some of our clients have put off bond offerings, looking for a better window,” said a Hong Kong-based syndicate banker.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade CDS index was 0.7bp wider at 65.1bp/65.6bp.

Qingdao China Prosperity State-owned Capital Operation’s new 2021s were seen 6bp tighter, while its new 2023s were 3bp-5bp wider.

Greenland’s Dim Sum notes due 2021 traded below water. The notes were quoted at 99.65/99.75 from reoffer yesterday at 99.80.

Huawei’s 2022s were bid at a cash price of 97.96, slightly lower than the closing price of 98.06 yesterday, according to Tradeweb.

HNA Group’s 2019s fell by 0.1 point to a cash price of 93.50, while Sunac China’s 2022s were bid at 102.03 after touching a high of 102.10 yesterday.

HNA Infrastructure Investment Group on Monday said it plans to sell a property unit and a logistics unit to property developer Sunac China for a total of Rmb1.9bn (US$300.47m).