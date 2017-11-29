FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bitcoin hits record high of $10,690.16 on BitStamp
Sections
Featured
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Reuters Backstory
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Pricey tech stocks hog global market spotlight
Markets
Pricey tech stocks hog global market spotlight
Slim chance of Kochs taking over Meredith media
Breakingviews
Slim chance of Kochs taking over Meredith media
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2017 / 5:49 AM / in 2 hours

Bitcoin hits record high of $10,690.16 on BitStamp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Virtual currency bitcoin rose to an all-time high above $10,690 on trading platform BitStamp on Wednesday, extending its gains for the day to more than 5 percent.

Bitcoin climbed above the $10,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday although it had already scaled that big figure earlier on other, albeit smaller, platforms.

It has increased more than 10-fold so far this year, posting the largest gain of all asset classes, on expanding financial and mainstream use.

Created in 2009, bitcoin uses encryption and a blockchain database that enables the fast and anonymous transfer of funds outside of a traditional centralised payment system. (Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.