Bitcoin hits new record high of $10,044.29 - Coindesk website
November 29, 2017 / 2:28 AM / in 2 hours

Bitcoin hits new record high of $10,044.29 - Coindesk website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Virtual currency bitcoin rose to an all-time high above $10,000 on Wednesday, according to data on blockchain and cryptocurrency website Coindesk.

The high of $10,044.29 took its gains in the past month to about 63 percent. On another major trading platform, the Luxembourg-based BitStamp, bitcoin was trading just shy of that big figure at $9,999.

It has soared more than 900 percent so far this year, posting the largest gain of all asset classes, on expanding financial and mainstream use. (Editing by Kim Coghill)

